Cong’s ‘satyagraha’ seeks to protect one man: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The ruling BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of using Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial to advance the personal cause of the Gandhi family and said while the ‘satyagraha’ of the Father of the Nation was for the people, the Opposition party’s act sought to protect one individual who stood convicted and sentenced by a court of law.

“We want to ask the Congress for whom this ‘satyagraha’ is. Is it against Other Backward Classes whom Rahul Gandhi insulted with the most despising words? Is it against the courts which pronounced him guilty? Is it against the law which provides for automatic disqualification of convicted MPs? Or is it against Gandhi ji’s non-violence considering 1984 Sikh massacre accused Jagdish Tytler, a symbol of violence, is part of this event?” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked.

“The Congress has insulted Mahatma Gandhi by staging ‘satyagraha’ at his memorial for the cause of one person. We also wish to stress Congress’ duplicity of character. This is a party that considers Lord Rama imaginary, that stood against the Ram Temple construction and today, invokes Lord Rama for personal interest,” Trivedi added.