Enforcement Directorate arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Abbas Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a money-laundering case, officials said on Saturday.

Abbas Ansari, 30, was arrested after a long questioning session at the federal agency's office in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

He had been arrested in the money-laundering case being investigated against his father and family, they said.

Last month, the ED had attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth Rs 1.48 crore.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

The agency had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in August.

The money-laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brothers-in-law and others.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases against him including those on charges of land-grabbing, murder and extortion.

He is facing trial in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder, in Uttar Pradesh.