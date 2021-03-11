Expect light rain in Capital today: India Meteorological Department

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain” in the morning tomorrow for the Red Fort area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation. Strong wind reaching 20-30 kmph is likely to prevail in the forenoon.

Meanwhile, the weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places in east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa.

It also forecast heavy rain over isolated places in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Punjab, east UP, west Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal; with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching between 30 and 40 kmph) at isolated places over Jharkhand and lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, it added.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is also very likely over northeast Arabian Sea till off north Gujarat coast, northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal, Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts, the the India Meteorological Department said.

#narendra modi