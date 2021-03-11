Frame policy for MBBS students hit by Ukraine crisis: Supreme Court to NMC

New Delhi, April 29
In a major relief to the large number of medical students returning from Ukraine and those hit by Covid, the Supreme Court today directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to frame a scheme as a one-time measure within two months to allow the students to complete clinical training in medical colleges here.
The court also ruled that foreign MBBS degree holders couldn’t be given provisional registration to complete their internship in India without completing the clinical training in physical form.
A Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta said, “Without practical training, there cannot be any doctor. Hence, the decision of the appellant (NMC) not to grant provisional registration cannot be said to be arbitrary.” The ruling came on the NMC’s appeal against a Madras High Court order reversing the Tamil Nadu Medical Council’s decision declining provisional registration to some students who had undergone nine semesters of their academic course, including clinical training in medical colleges in China. However, due to Covid, the clinical training for ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology and nuclear medicine in the tenth semester was done online and they were granted MBBS degrees. “We find that the commission is not bound to grant provisional registration to the student who has not completed the entire duration of the course from the foreign institute, including the clinical training,” the Bench said.
