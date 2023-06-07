Government invites wrestlers for talks

New Delhi, June 7
In a new development early on Wednesday, the government has invited protesting wrestlers for talks saying it was ready to have a discussion with them on all issues.
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur in a tweet posted around 12.45 am on Wednesday said, “The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.”
The tweet came a few days after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and on a day when Delhi Police recorded the statements of 12 people in connection with sexual harassment charges against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whose Gonda residence the police visited on Tuesday.
