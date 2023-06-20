Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness

New Delhi, June 20
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review public health preparedness to deal with heat wave conditions prevailing in parts of the country, official sources said.
Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will join the meeting that will be held at 11.30 am, they said.
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.
