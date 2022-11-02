India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Visakhapatnam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

India and Australia are conducting an exercise including a practice of ‘amphibious’ landing of troops using the sea route for humanitarian operations.

This is the fourth military exercise since June where the two countries have participated either in a group or bilaterally.

Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 30 and ends on Wednesday. The Australian contingent comprises two ships, helicopters and 1,500 personnel.

Commander of the Australian fleet Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, while speaking to media here, said the IPE is a lead activity and a joint force is embarked. “Command post exercises have been done and one of them is an amphibious exercise.”

On being asked if complexity of exercises could grow in future, he said, “Yes, it’s possible.”

The IPE touches 14 countries.

The India-Australia military exercises’ frequency went up from June this year when maritime surveillance planes of the Indian Navy and Australian Navy did joint flying operations in the Indian Ocean to build operational maritime domain awareness, practise anti-submarine warfare manoeuvres and bolster military interoperability.

In August, an Indian Air Force contingent participated in a 17-nation exercise ‘Pitch Black 2022’ in Darwin in Australia. Four Sukhoi 30-MKI fighter jets were in the contingent which did multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment.

In September, Indian naval warship INS Satpura and a P8 I Maritime Patrol Aircraft were in Darwin for participation in the multinational Exercise Kakadu, 2022.

In September, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was on a three-day visit to Australia.