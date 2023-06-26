 India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’ : The Tribune India

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security | Modi visits 11th century mosque in Cairo

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM Narendra Modi with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, JUNE 25

PM Narendra Modi and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday signed a pact to elevate the bilateral relationship between the two countries to a “strategic partnership”.

Meeting for the second time in less than six months, this time in Egypt, the two leaders identified areas like trade and investment, IT, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, health, culture and people-to-people ties for deeper cooperation.

PM Narendra Modi visits the Al-Hakim mosque. PTI

On the second day in Cairo, PM Modi was received by Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace. In a special ceremony, Sisi conferred PM Modi with the Order of the Nile, the highest civilian award of Egypt. This was the 13th state honour to have been conferred on PM Modi.

The two sides also signed three MoUs in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law.

PM Modi interacts with the Indian community at Cairo in Egypt. PTI

The two leaders agreed that the newly established “India Unit” in Egyptian Cabinet was a useful tool in steering bilateral collaborations. They will have another opportunity to review bilateral ties when Sisi arrives here for the G20 summit as a special invitee during India’s Presidency.

In fact, a meeting with the India Unit was the PM’s first engagement after arriving in Cairo on Saturday. Set up earlier this year after Sisi’s visit to India, its chair and PM of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly and his Cabinet colleagues outlined to PM Modi the proposed new areas of cooperation.

PM Modi offers tribute to Indian soldiers at Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery. PTI

On Sunday, the PM visited the Al-Hakim mosque after which he went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tributes to the 4,300 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also met leaders of the Bohra community who fund the upkeep of this Fatimid era Shia mosque. Egypt is about 90 per cent Sunni and both Bohras and Shias form small minorities.

Rich heritage

Honoured to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It’s a profound testament to Egypt’s rich heritage and culture. Narendra Modi, PM

The PM also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Allam on Saturday. Discussions also focused on countering extremism and radicalisation, stated the MEA.

PM Modi also met Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist. PM also talked to yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel.

‘Order of Nile’ conferred on Modi

  • PM Modi was conferred with ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
  • The honour is conferred upon heads of states who offer Egypt or the humanity their invaluable services
  • “The honour indicates the warmth the government and the people of Egypt have towards India,” Modi tweeted

PM visits 11th-century mosque in Cairo

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Egypt's historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo

He also met leaders of the Bohra community, who are actively involved in the upkeep of the mosque, and highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between India and Egypt, the MEA said in a press release

  • The PM also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery and offered tributes to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the World War-I. PTI

