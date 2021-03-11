India reports 3,205 new covid cases, 31 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities - 29 of them from Kerala alone - were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,920.

The active cases constituted 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country’s covid recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload, which now stands at 19,509.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore.

The 31 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala. One death each was recorded from Maharashtra and Delhi, the data showed.

A total of 5,23,920 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,845 from Maharashtra, 69,112 from Kerala, 40,102 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,176 from Delhi, 23,508 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,202 from West Bengal.