India summons German envoy, seeks repatriation of Indian infant Ariha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

As parents of infant Ariha Shah mounted more pressure, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier this week summoned the German Ambassador and asked him to ensure the child’s return as soon as possible.

After sympathisers have held support rallies in Germany and CPI(M) MP John Brittas and 58 other MPs from 19 political parties signed a joint letter urging the repatriation of Ariha Shah, her mother Dhara came to Parliament House on Wednesday to press in person the case.

“We attach high priority to this case. At the minimum, her cultural rights and rights of being an Indian are being infringed in this respect. The German Ambassador was summoned this week and our concerns were clearly conveyed. We have asked to get the child back from Germany as soon as possible. We will continue to press the German authorities on this matter,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about the case.

Last month too, the MEA had urged the German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest. “Ariha’s continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to the Government and the parents,’’ Bagchi had said.

Ariha was put in foster care after German doctors attended on her multiple times for injuries to her skull and private parts. Sources say her parents have identified three foster parents in India and her parents have been petitioning the MEA for months to transfer her custody to one of them.

German diplomatic sources said the overall long term goal is to reunite the baby with her parents but as the matter is in court, no firm assurance can be given. Sources said the infant was taken to the doctors at least four times who reported the case after finding fractures in the skill and injuries to her private parts.

#Germany