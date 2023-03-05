Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

New Delhi, March 5
The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.
The missile that was tested had the indigenous “seeker and booster”, officials said.
“The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence,” said a senior military official.
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.
The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.
India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.
In January last year, India sealed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.
