KCR's daughter threatens to file defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Aug 22

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Kavitha today said she would file a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders MP Parvesh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for dragging her name into the Delhi excise policy “scam” controversy.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha rejected the charges that she acted as the “middleman” between the liquor lobby and the AAP government in the excise policy case. “We are a family of fighters. You are messing up with wrong people,” she warned.

