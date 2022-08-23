KCR's daughter threatens to file defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Aug 22
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Kavitha today said she would file a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders MP Parvesh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for dragging her name into the Delhi excise policy “scam” controversy.
The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha rejected the charges that she acted as the “middleman” between the liquor lobby and the AAP government in the excise policy case. “We are a family of fighters. You are messing up with wrong people,” she warned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss