Loan waiver, job promise in 3rd Congress manifesto in Uttar Pradesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Congress on Wednesday released Unnati Vidhan, the third tranche of its election manifesto in Uttar Pradesh which will witness the first phase poll for 58 segments tomorrow.

Earlier, the party had released Shakti Vidhan for women and Bharti Vidhan for the youth of the state.

Releasing the manifesto in Lucknow today, AICC general secretary for the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised farm loan waiver within 10 days of the Congress government formation, 20 lakh jobs, Rs 2,500 MSP for procurement of foodgrains and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 a quintal.

Vadra also said the Congress if elected would provide Rs 3,000 compensation to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle, problem pervading the entire state.

Vadra said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had waived farm loans within three months of taking office.

To support small businesses, the party promised to develop traditional business hubs like brass in Moradabad and leather in Agra. “Two lakh teachers will be recruited and Siksha Mitra will be made permanent on the basis of their experience and expertise,” she said.

Vote for farmers, not NOTA: Tikait

Noida: BKU president Naresh Tikait and its spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday appealed to people to vote on farmers’ issues during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, beginning Thursday. “Not NOTA, but vote in the elections and hit the issues of farmers, I will be voting along with my family at 2 pm in Sisauli, you too join the mahayagya of democracy,” Naresh Tikait tweeted. pti

