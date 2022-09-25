'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday said that Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 28. He urged people to celebrate the birth anniversary with fanfare.

Modi paid tribute to leader of erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose birth anniversary falls today. He said his vision of integral humanism and justice to the last man in the queue was worth emulating.

He said people of the country are exhilarated at the return of cheetahs to India, and assured that the decision to allow public to visit these animals’ enclosure will be taken after a few months following analysis of their acclimatisation to their new home.

He said a “task force” has been constituted, which is monitoring the progress of acclimatisation of the cheetahs brought from Namibia under the “Cheetah Project”.

In his monthly address, the PM pitched for yoga, and conservation of water, and coastal cleaning of the seas. He also noted the ongoing campaign for cleanliness under "Swachh Bharat Mission.

He pitched for "vocal for local" as he suggested people to purchase locally-manufactured products in the coming festivals, including Khadi goods. He said it would also strengthen the ‘Atmanirbhar’ drive.

He called for giving a boost to the campaign on October 2, the birth-anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He expressed a hope that the country would be free from the scourge of tuberculosis.

He also reiterated the importance of millet grains. He called for the propagation of millets in a run-up to the International Millet Year which will be celebrated next year.

Referring to the forthcoming National Games which would be held after a long time, the PM expressed a desire to personally witness the event.