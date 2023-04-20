MEA: Efforts underway to rescue Indians in Sudan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

India is coordinating closely with several countries to ensure the safety and security of about 5,000 of its nationals in Sudan.

“The Quartet countries of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have a key role and we are engaging with them accordingly,” said an MEA release, a day after a Twitter spat between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s over the evacuation of 31 persons from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe who are stranded in Sudan due to the civil war.

Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE who have assured their support on the ground. “Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan,” said sources.

The detailed explanation came after Siddaramaiah told Jaishankar over Twitter that “Since you are the External Affairs Minister. I have appealed to you for help. If you are busy getting appalled, please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back.”