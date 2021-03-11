Monsoon pace slows down, rain likely in Northwest on June 11

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 8

The progress of southwest monsoon appears to have slowed down since its arrival on the Kerala coast, at least its Arabian sea arm has in comparison with the Bay of Bengal side.

As on date, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Karwar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, Puducherry and Siliguri.

The seasonal rains reached Kerala on May 29 and Karwar on May 31, as per the IMD.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NLM was recorded at Karwar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, Puducherry and Siliguri after it advanced into some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

However, the seasonal rains have been weak so far in Kerala. In the first six days of June, Kerala recorded 62.8 mm rainfall — a 48 per cent deficiency, according to reports. Its arrival over Goa was also delayed due to an anticyclone circulation over Maharashtra and weak monsoon currents, say meteorologists.

They are expecting the Arabian Sea arm to gain steam around the weekend.

Though the seasonal rains are still a long way from the Northwest, currently reeling under dry, sizzling heat, meteorologists are expecting some respite in the coming days.

Skymet Weather’s Mahesh Palawat says the region may get “some rains” around June 11 and “more substantial rains” around June 15-16. The IMD, meanwhile, adds that heatwave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India for next two days.

