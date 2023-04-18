‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

Lucknow, April 18
Days after gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three youth while in police custody in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that no mafia or criminal can threaten industrialists in the state anymore.
Addressing a programme to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi districts, the Chief Minister said, “Before 2017, the state was infamous for riots. More than 700 riots rocked the state between 2012 and 2017. But not a single riot broke out after 2017. Earlier, just the names of many districts scared people. Now there is no need to be scared.
“Few years back, there was a crisis for the identity of the state... Today the state is becoming a crisis for criminals. No criminal can threaten any businessman in the state anymore.”
The textile parks are being set up under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme.
IANS
