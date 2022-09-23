Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

Coimbatore, September 23
A bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Thursday night triggering tension in the area.
Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to the BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack".
Police reached the spot to take control of the situation and conducted a preliminary investigation.
The NIA on Thursday took AS Ismail, national executive committee member of PFI, into custody from Coimbatore.
Speaking to reporters, Nandkumar, a BJP worker, said, "A petrol bomb was thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come. Today raids (against PFI) took place at several places. It is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP national president too is in the state."
The incident came hours after National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and members across India, including Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...