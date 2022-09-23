Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

ANI

Coimbatore, September 23

A bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Thursday night triggering tension in the area.

Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to the BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack".

Police reached the spot to take control of the situation and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The NIA on Thursday took AS Ismail, national executive committee member of PFI, into custody from Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters, Nandkumar, a BJP worker, said, "A petrol bomb was thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come. Today raids (against PFI) took place at several places. It is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP national president too is in the state."

The incident came hours after National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and members across India, including Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

#enforcement directorate #National Investigation Agency NIA