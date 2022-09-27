PM Narendra Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's funeral in Tokyo today

New Delhi, September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among a select group of 20 heads of states and governments who will pay tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship. I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to PM Kishida and Ms Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San,” tweeted PM Modi. Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech three months back in the southern Japanese city of Nara. India had announced a one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for Abe.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the PM would attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan, followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace, besides meeting PM Fumio Kishida and Abe’s widow Akie.

“PM Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a largely economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership,” he said. — TNS

Was a dear friend: Modi

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech in the city of Nara on July 8

