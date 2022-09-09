Queen Elizabeth II, longest serving UK monarch, dead

Balmoral (UK): Queen Elizabeth II (96), Britain’s figurehead for seven decades, has died, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral,” it said in a statement. The Queen’s eldest son, who is 73, now becomes King Charles III and Head of State of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. — Reuters

She personified dignity, decency in public life. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. — Narendra Modi, PM

#Australia #Canada #narendra modi