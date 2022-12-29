Alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama’s visit: Bihar Police detain Chinese woman

Patna, December 29
Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman at Bodh Gaya for allegedly overstaying in India in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a senior officer said.
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar told PTI that police traced the woman (Chinese) and she has been detained.
“She is being questioned by various agencies. She is being interrogated from all angles, including Visa violation norms”, the ADGP (Hqs) said.
Her questioning is on and we would be able to share details on Friday only, he added.
Earlier, security was beefed up in Bodh Gaya following a threat to the Dalai Lama from the woman.
The police had also issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the media. The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex on Thursday morning.
