Seems Gehlot’s leader is Raje, not Sonia: Pilot

New Delhi, May 9
Launching an all-out attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it appeared Gehlot’s leader was Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi.
The flaring up of the factional conflict in the party comes a day before the Assembly polls in Karnataka. A top party leader in Delhi expressed concern about the impact of Pilot’s latest salvo against Gehlot on the Karnataka elections.
Announces Yatra
- Sachin Pilot has announced a ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ over ‘corruption’ and the recent cases of paper leak in Rajasthan
- The 125-km yatra will begin from Ajmer on May 11 and end five days later in Jaipur
Pilot also announced a five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 against corruption. He also admitted for the first time that in 2020, he and Congress MLAs loyal to him had approached the party high command demanding a change in the state leadership.
Referring to the speech Gehlot delivered at Dholpur on Sunday, Pilot told the media in Jaipur that listening to the speech, he felt Gehlot’s leader was not Sonia Gandhi, but former CM Raje. Pilot said now he could make out why Gehlot didn’t take action on corruption cases dating back to Raje’s tenure.
Pilot’s counterattack on Gehlot came two days after the latter talked about the 2020 political crisis and urged the Congress MLAs who went against him to “return the money they took” from the BJP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...