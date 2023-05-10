Seems Gehlot’s leader is Raje, not Sonia: Pilot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Launching an all-out attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it appeared Gehlot’s leader was Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi.

The flaring up of the factional conflict in the party comes a day before the Assembly polls in Karnataka. A top party leader in Delhi expressed concern about the impact of Pilot’s latest salvo against Gehlot on the Karnataka elections.

Announces Yatra Sachin Pilot has announced a ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ over ‘corruption’ and the recent cases of paper leak in Rajasthan

The 125-km yatra will begin from Ajmer on May 11 and end five days later in Jaipur

Pilot also announced a five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 against corruption. He also admitted for the first time that in 2020, he and Congress MLAs loyal to him had approached the party high command demanding a change in the state leadership.

Referring to the speech Gehlot delivered at Dholpur on Sunday, Pilot told the media in Jaipur that listening to the speech, he felt Gehlot’s leader was not Sonia Gandhi, but former CM Raje. Pilot said now he could make out why Gehlot didn’t take action on corruption cases dating back to Raje’s tenure.

Pilot’s counterattack on Gehlot came two days after the latter talked about the 2020 political crisis and urged the Congress MLAs who went against him to “return the money they took” from the BJP.