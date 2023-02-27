SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata after pilot spots broken engine blade

Kolkata, February 27
A SpiceJet flight on the way to Bangkok made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the early hours of Monday after the pilot noticed that an engine blade was broken, officials said.
The Boeing 737, operating as flight SG83, took off with 178 passengers and six crew members from the Kolkata airport for Bangkok around 1.09 am. Minutes later, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken, they said.
Soon, he contacted the air traffic control and a full emergency was declared at the Kolkata airport with fire engines, ambulances, and emergency teams of the CISF in waiting, they added.
The plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 am and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely, airport officials said.
The full emergency was terminated at 2 am, they said.
The passengers left for Bangkok on another flight at 7.10 am, officials said.
The aircraft with the faulty engine blade was undergoing checking, they said.
