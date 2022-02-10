Supreme Court to hear PIL for ban on convicted candidates

New Delhi, February 9
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up a PIL seeking expeditious trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs and to debar those convicted from contesting polls in order to end criminalisation of politics.
“I have filed a report…it needs to be considered My Lords,” senior advocate and amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria told a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana. “We will list it,” the CJI told Hansaria. Later, the CJI indicated it will be listed next week. In his report filed in the court, Hansaria had pointed out that despite the SC passing a series of directions to rid politics of criminals, the number of persons with criminal antecedents entering the Legislature has witnessed a significant rise.
The total number of cases pending against sitting and former lawmakers has gone up from 4,122 to 4,984 between December 2018 and October 2020, the report said.
“Of 4,984 cases, 1,899 cases are more than five-year old,” Hansaria said in his latest report filed in the SC. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...