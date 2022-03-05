New Delhi, March 4
An Indian student from Delhi, Harjot Singh (31), was shot at and injured in war-torn Kyiv a few days ago, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said today. The Minister, who is camping in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indians, said Harjot was recuperating at hospital in Kyiv.
Harjot along with his two friends had boarded a cab from Kyiv for Lviv on February 27 when they came under heavy fire. Harjot was hit by four bullets, including one in the chest. “We were stopped at a barricade and suddenly it was raining bullets. I thought this is the end. I am alive by God’s grace,” he said.
He regained consciousness a few days later and informed his family. He is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest