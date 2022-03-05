Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

An Indian student from Delhi, Harjot Singh (31), was shot at and injured in war-torn Kyiv a few days ago, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said today. The Minister, who is camping in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indians, said Harjot was recuperating at hospital in Kyiv.

Harjot along with his two friends had boarded a cab from Kyiv for Lviv on February 27 when they came under heavy fire. Harjot was hit by four bullets, including one in the chest. “We were stopped at a barricade and suddenly it was raining bullets. I thought this is the end. I am alive by God’s grace,” he said.

He regained consciousness a few days later and informed his family. He is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis