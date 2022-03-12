Ukraine Crisis: Last batch of students arrives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The last of the stranded students from Sumy in Ukraine arrived here in three flights on Friday even as Russian armoured columns began making what appeared to be decisive encirclements of cities in the path of its advance.

The three flights from Poland carrying 674 persons, mostly students, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5.45 am and 12.20 pm while the Indian Air Force's C-17 carrying 213 passengers landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm. The MEA had earlier appealed to all Indians to get out of Ukraine on these flights as these would be the last from New Delhi.

The embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students. Indian Embassy in Moscow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on Twitter, said the evacuation of Indian students from Sumy was "particularly challenging" and thanked the neighbouring countries of Ukraine — Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova — for their "exceptional support". He also appreciated the role played by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri and General (Retd) VK Singh in the evacuation mission.

No reason for students to leave Russia: Govt

The government has said there is no security reason for Indian students in Russia to leave. The response by the Indian Embassy in Moscow came after it began receiving messages from anxious Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country. However, as certain disruption of banking services and direct flight connectivity from Russia are taking place, if students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so, it advised. TNS