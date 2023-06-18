 ‘Uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’, 21st Law Commission said in 2018 : The Tribune India

‘Uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’, 21st Law Commission said in 2018

The 22nd Law Commission has issued a public notice inviting ‘views and ideas’ of the public and recognised religious organisations on UCC

‘Uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’, 21st Law Commission said in 2018

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 18

The 22ndLaw Commission’s decision to examine the issue of uniform civil code has surprised many as the 21stLaw Commission had said it “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage," and recommended that discriminatory practices in various personal laws should be dealt with.

In a Consultation Paper released on August 31, 2018, the 21stLaw Commission headed by Justice BS Chauhan (Retd) had said, “Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy.”

It had said, “While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of the society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of difference.

“This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy,” the Commission had said, while suggesting changes in various personal laws.

However, the 22ndLaw Commission headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on June 14 issued a public notice invitingwithin 30 days “views and ideas” of the public at large and recognised religious organizations on the uniform civil code which has been on the agenda of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

“Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the 22ndLaw Commission stated.

The 21stLaw Commission – which put forth a questionnaire in public domain in November 2016 – had received over 75,378 responses suggesting various ways in which reforms could be executed, indicating that “the public now desires a reform of the law.”

Majority of these responses, however, dealt specifically with the practice of triple talaq or talaq-ul-biddat, which the Supreme Court outlawed in Shayara Bano v. Union of India (2017) -- a first step towards ending personal law practices that were discriminatory towards women, the 21stlaw Commission had noted.

#Uniform Civil Code UCC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

2
Punjab

‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

3
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

4
Haryana

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

5
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45 crore assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

6
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

7
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

8
Punjab

Ludhiana heist mastermind, her husband arrested in Uttarakhand

9
Punjab

No funds as health centres turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Minister

10
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...

Punjab Police nab 4 accused in Moga jeweller’s killing

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

The operation was supported by Bihar Police and central agen...

Over 50 patients admitted in UP’s Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

DU student stabbed to death outside college, AAP leader Bharadwaj hits out at L-G over law and order

Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for cheating US citizens of USD 20 million via fake call centres

None can defeat AAP in Delhi, Punjab for next 50 years: Kejriwal

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap