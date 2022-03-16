UP poll debacle: Priyanka Gandhi chairs meet, calls for 'honest dissection'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party’s state leadership to take stock of election setback.

Results along expected lines Results in UP were along expected lines because the party had no organisational base there and was starting from scratch. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader

Priyanka, who personally led the campaign in UP, called all senior leaders and state office-bearers to discuss what went wrong and to evolve a future strategy.

“We must dissect this loss with complete honesty and plan our future strategy too,” Priyanka told the meeting. At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Sunday, Priyanka said results in UP were along expected lines because the party had no organisational base there and was starting from scratch. She said hardly any senior leader, barring Sachin Pilot, campaigned in UP.

“We had to start somewhere in UP. The road ahead is long and we have to persevere with commitment to pro-people and pro-development agenda,” she said.

In UP, 97 per cent party candidates lost their deposits. The party had given 40 per cent seats to women candidates. Some leaders questioned the strategy to bank on a vast range of non-political candidates.

#priyanka gandhi #up poll 2022