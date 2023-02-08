 Work on strategically important Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road in Ladakh has begun: EAM Jaishankar : The Tribune India

Work on strategically important Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road in Ladakh has begun: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said the length of 6,806 kilometres of roads constructed along the borders with China from 2014 to 2022 was almost double the length of 3,610 kilometres built between 2008 and 2014

Work on strategically important Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road in Ladakh has begun: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar- File photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 8

India has focused on a rapid development of infrastructure along the northern borders with China for obvious “strategic reasons”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday amid the continuing 33-month border row in eastern Ladakh.

The minister told a group of reporters that the work on the strategically important Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road, spanning 135 kilometres in the Ladakh region, began last month.

Jaishankar pointed out that 16 key passes required to maintain troops along the border with China have been opened in a record time and much ahead of the previous years, resulting in the saving of enormous funds in terms of the air sustenance of cut-off areas.

Some of the mountain passes along the border areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh have to be closed during the harsh winter months due to heavy snowfall.

Giving an account of the government’s priorities, Jaishankar said the length of 6,806 kilometres of roads constructed along the borders with China from 2014 to 2022 was almost double the length of 3,610 kilometres built between 2008 and 2014.

In case of construction of bridges along the border with China, he said the total length was 7,270 metres from 2008 to 2014, while it went up to 22,439 metres during the period between 2014 and 2022.

“Sixteen key passes, which are required to maintain the troops on the China border, have opened in a record time, much ahead of the previous years, thus saving enormous funds in terms of air sustenance of cut-off areas, apart from immense economic and strategic advantages,” Jaishankar said.

Citing an example, he said the traffic on the crucial Zojila axis was extended till January 4 last year and it was opened again on March 19, setting an all-time record of the pass being opened in just 73 days against the traditional norms of four-five months.

“We have focused on a rapid development of infrastructure along the northern borders with China for obvious strategic reasons,” Jaishankar said.

“We have focused on rapidly developing border connectivity with our friendly neighbours to enhance trade, energy and other people-to-people exchanges,” he added.

The external affairs minister said the construction of the Sela tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road, located at a height of 13,700 feet, will offer all-weather connectivity to the Indian Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Tawang.

It consists of two tunnels—one 1,790 metres long, another 475 metres long. The construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed by August. Once completed, it will be the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel located at a height of more than 13,000 feet.

The external affairs minister also spoke about the adoption of new technologies for the construction of infrastructure in high-altitude and inaccessible border areas.

He specifically referred to indigenous modular bridges of load class-70 and the use of a special non-frost susceptible sub-base (NFSSB) layer for road projects in Ladakh.

The external affairs minister also highlighted various connectivity projects with neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

#China #Ladakh #S Jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

2
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Nation

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

5
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

6
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

7
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

8
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

9
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

10
Punjab

No violation of maryada, Sikhs wore helmet earlier too: Veterans

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Trust of Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

Says 2004-2014 was a lost decade but 2030 will be India’s de...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he h...

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...

2012 Chhawla gangrape case: Supreme Court to set up 3-judge bench to consider plea for review of last year’s verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Supreme Court agrees to set up new Bench to hear review petition in Chhawla gangrape-murder case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY C...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

Gurugram couple arrested for torturing, sexually harassing minor domestic help

Delhi CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to kin of policeman who died after being stabbed by snatcher

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land