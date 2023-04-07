4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Patiala, April 6
Four schoolchildren were injured after an auto-rickshaw and a car collided on the Patiala-Sirhind road today morning.
One of the students suffered a hip injury was shifted to PGI, Chandigarh.
Police officials said the auto driver was driving on the wrong side of the road, which apparently caused the accident around 8 am today.
Tripuri SHO Pardeep Bajwa said the students were on their way to school when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with the car. The four students, along with the auto-driver, were injured in the accident.
“A girl suffered hip dislocation and was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. She is out of danger. The other students escaped with minor injuries,” the SHO said.
