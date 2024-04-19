Bicycle rally organised for regenerative agriculture

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 18

A bike rally was organised to promote regenerative agriculture. Partnering with cyclists from Patiala, Manav Vikas Sansthan (MVS) teams cycled along with the group from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Rauni to Ghamrouda to disseminate messages to create awareness about the need for adopting DSR in the Kharif season and the importance of protecting soil and water.

This rally was held under the PRANA project (Promoting Regenerative Agriculture and No-Burn Agriculture), supported by the Nature Conservancy. The project sought to urge farmers and stakeholders to shift from chemical-based farming to regenerative agricultural practices that enhance soil health and conserve water.

District Agriculture Development Officer Rashpinder Singh said, “This event underscores the significance of regenerative agriculture in Punjab. We hope these rallies continue to keep reinforcing the message of regenerative agriculture.”

