Farmers block Amloh-Nabha highway

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 29

A large number of farmers under the banner of the Road Sangharsh Committee today blocked the Amloh-Nabha highway for three hours in support of their demands at Noorpura village. They were demanding market rate for their land, being acquired under the Bharat Mala Project. Commuters faced hardships as long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the highway.

Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, SAD leader from the Amloh constituency, along with his supporters, also joined dharna. He said the SAD would extend all sort of help to agitating farmers and urged the union and state governments to immediately resolve the matter. While talking to media Gurdial Singh and Ranjit Singh, leaders of the Road Sangharsh Committee, said they were offered price at Collector’s rate, which was nominal. The price of land had increased manifold, they added. They urged the government to give them the prevailing market rate for their land.

