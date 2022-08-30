Farmers block Amloh-Nabha highway

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 29
A large number of farmers under the banner of the Road Sangharsh Committee today blocked the Amloh-Nabha highway for three hours in support of their demands at Noorpura village. They were demanding market rate for their land, being acquired under the Bharat Mala Project. Commuters faced hardships as long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the highway.
Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, SAD leader from the Amloh constituency, along with his supporters, also joined dharna. He said the SAD would extend all sort of help to agitating farmers and urged the union and state governments to immediately resolve the matter. While talking to media Gurdial Singh and Ranjit Singh, leaders of the Road Sangharsh Committee, said they were offered price at Collector’s rate, which was nominal. The price of land had increased manifold, they added. They urged the government to give them the prevailing market rate for their land.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...