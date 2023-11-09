Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

Punjab Public School, Nabha, celebrated its 63rd Founder’s Day. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh and Chairman, the School Board of Governors, Banwarilal Purohit, were the chief guests for the event.

The headmaster of the school, DC Sharma, conducted the assembly and presented the school report. While presenting the report, the headmaster thanked patrons of the school for rendering all possible help for the growth of the institution over the years.

The lifetime achievement award for the year was conferred on Shiv Mohan Lal Nigam, an ex-physics teacher while the award for roll of honour was conferred on Umesh Munjal, Managing Director, Highway Industries Ltd for the year 2023 and Lt Gen Vinay Sharma (Retd), PVSM, SM and VSM for the year 2021.

The president’s championship trophy for senior cockhouse for the year was lifted by Beas House. Various performances were held on the occasion, which included an aerobics display by the junior school boys, a performance by the school band and the horse riders from PPS.

Purohit complimented the staff and students for putting on an excellent show. Headmaster DC Sharma expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his words of encouragement.

During the event, dignitaries including Ex-IAS Jai Singh Gill, President, Executive Committee of the Board of Governors, PS Bajwa, Lt Gen K Brar and Dev Mann were present at the event.

A day prior, on November 7, Lt Gen Vinay Sharma, PVSM, SM, and VSM (Retd) presided over the prize distribution and variety entertainment programme. The event had performances such as orchestra, folk dance (Kashmiri, Gujarati and Rajasthani), giddha and bhangra.

Various prizes for academic and co-curricular activities were presented to the students. Eight teachers were awarded the headmaster’s award for excellence in teaching and members of the golden jubilee ISC Batch of 1973 were felicitated on the occasion.

