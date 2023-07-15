Man arrested for sacrilege

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

A man was arrested for sacrilege in the Ghanaur area of Patiala. The accused, identified as Zorawar Singh, was handed over to the police by village residents.

Residents said Zorawar was a regular visitor at the gurudwara sahib in Nardu village. He came there on Friday morning as well and sat in the Palki Sahib of Guru Granth Sahib. The residents pulled him out and later handed him over to the police.

Kheri Gandian SHO said the accused was arrested from the village gurdwara.

A case upon the statement of the gurdwara granthi under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

