No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

Dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district. The number of dengue cases in the district has risen to 98 this season, with 63 cases being reported from urban areas.

The Health Department said a majority of the urban cases were reported from Patiala city.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the next few days would be crucial as cases were likely to rise owing to rain last week.

He said, “However, we are well-prepared to tackle any eventuality. People need to play an active role in this fight against dengue. Cumulative efforts play an important role in controlling such infections.”

The epidemiologist added that they had been sharing daily updates on positive cases of dengue with the Municipal Corporation so that fogging could be done in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “Currently, dengue situation in the district is under control. People should get themselves tested for dengue at the government health centre for free.

#dengue