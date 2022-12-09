Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Patiala, December 8
The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has begun an e-auction of residential and commercial properties situated in areas falling under its jurisdiction. As per the schedule, the e-auction will come to an end on December 16.
Revealing details about the e-auction, a spokesperson of the Housing & Urban Development Department stated that a total 220 properties would be available for bidding. Sites put up for auction are situated in Patiala, Sangrur, Nabha and Amargarh.
The spokesperson said the residential properties available for bidding include 90 plots with the lowest priced property placed at a reserve price of Rs 15.03 lakh. The commercial properties for auction are 43 booths, 40 shops, 21 SCOs, 24 double storey shops and 2 SCFs. For these, Rs 17.79 lakh would be the starting price.
He added the interested bidders will have to register on the e-auction portal, www.puda.e-auctions.in, to find out the detailed terms and conditions and for bidding too.
