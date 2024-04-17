Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Patiala, April 16
The police have stepped up security around the walled city as large number of devotees are converging to pay obeisance at Shri Kali Devi Mandir on the occasion of navaratri festival.
DIG Patiala Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar along with other top police officers today carried out a comprehensive evaluation of police deployment at Shri Kali Mata Mandir on Durga Ashtami.
The main objective of the assessment was to ensure safety of devotees and uphold sanctity of the festival through meticulously planned security arrangements.
While sharing information about the elaborate arrangements made by the police, DIG Bhullar said around 200 policemen have been deployed around the historic temple for round-the-clock security.
Besides check-posts and patrolling duties, 250 CCTV cameras have also been installed to enhance surveillance both within and around the temple premises.
