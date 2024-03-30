Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

A video of a young man being assaulted by a policeman at the Sirhind police station has gone viral on social media. In the video, a policeman could be seen beating a young man and pulling his hair after taking off his turban.

As per information, police officials had been summoning a party involved in a case to the police station repeatedly, and when the same persons were summoned again, one of them started making a video using his mobile phone. The person accused the police of injustice as he recorded the incident. The policeman who was being recorded got annoyed by this and snatched the phone, removed the person’s turban, and pulled him with his hair.

The matter was brought to the attention of SSP Ravjot Grewal. The SSP has asked officials to inquire the matter. She added strict action would be initiated.

