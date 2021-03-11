PUCTA begins signature campaign

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 20

Punjabi University faculty members and the Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association (PUCTA) have started a signature campaign to press the state government for releasing grants to the university.

Lovedeep Singh, president, PUCTA, said, “We have started a signature campaign across the state. We will collect 10 lakh signatures from people in villages, cities, markets, colleges and universities to seek grants for the university. The state government is opening new universities in the state but those functioning since long are being ignored.”

Members of the association said the earlier state governments had not provided required grants to the university.

The teachers said they had started the drive from constituent colleges and would cover areas of Mansa, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda and other districts of the state.