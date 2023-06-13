Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 12

Members of the Safai Sewak Union and the Water Supply and Sewerage Union of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council today held a protest outside the Municipal office in support of their demands, particularly to regularise their services.

Safai union president Praveen Kumar, Kuldeep Singh of Water Supply and Sewerage Union and trade union leader Avtar Singh Cheema said the Punjab government has decided to regularise the workers who have completed 10 years of service. But 180 employees working in both departments under the Sirhind Council will not benefit from the decision as they are working on contract and are not under the department, they said.

They said most of the personnel, including safai sewaks, water pump operators, sewermen, have been serving for more than 10 years and their services should be regularised, and they should be given full allowances and other facilities.

They warned that if the government ignores their demands, they will intensify the struggle.

Arun Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Mohan Lal, Gurdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Iqbal Singh, Sahil Kumar, Babli Rani, Usha Rani, Rajkumar, Jagdeep Singh, Ravindra Singh, Suman Rani and other members of the unions were present.