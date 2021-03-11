Social media monitoring cell established in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

Highlighting the role of the social media in spreading fake and sensational news in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Mata temple on Friday, the district administration today established a social media monitoring cell to monitor activities online.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the district administration had taken a note of the provocative statements, rumours, sensational news and false and untrue posts online and was taking steps to curtail such incidents in the future.

The Deputy Commissioner said she would monitor the cell, led by ADC General Gurpreet Singh Thind, officers from the District Information Office and the police cyber cell.

She said: “Rather than forwarding provocative and sensational news, people are advised to send such posts on WhatsApp number 959291900 and email at smmcpta@gmaill.com. Such messages can also be directly messaged to Twitter handles of the DC, Patiala, and the DPRO, Patiala.”

She said the administration would share information of such posts with the district police to initiate action against anti-social elements. People should use social media to promote harmony and peace.