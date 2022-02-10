Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh

Patiala, February 9
Continuing with its performance in the fields of quality education, research, innovation, besides sports, Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, has once again excelled in the campus placements with around 1,700 students of the 2022 batch bagging top offers from multinational companies such as Google, Dell Technology, Wipro, Cognizant and Amazon. This was stated by Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, while addressing a press conference organised here to launch CUCET-2022, a national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test of the university, with scholarships worth Rs45 crore on offer.
Dr Bawa said, “During this year’s ongoing campus placement drive, more than 500 multinational companies have so far given placement offers to over 7,500 students of the university who are passing out in 2022, with the maximum annual package of Rs52.11 lakh. It is a matter of pride for us that of these 7,500 students, who have secured jobs, more than 38 per cent are girls.”
