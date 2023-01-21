Two writers honoured at Punjabi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 20

The Punjabi Department at Punjabi University along with publishers of ‘Rag Kafla’ magazine organised a programme to honour two writers, Prof Harpal Singh Pannu and Baldev Singh Dhaliwal. The 13th issue of magazine ‘Rag’ was also released at the event.

University officials said the department is committed to producing high level literature books. “The strength of a community can be gauged from its literature, language and books,” Prof Gurmukh Singh of the department said.

Prof Pannu was conferred with the Punjabi Rag Vartak award while Dhaliwal was given the Raag Katha award.

Varyam Sandhu, a noted writer, was also present on the occasion. He discussed the importance of literature.