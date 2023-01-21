Two writers honoured at Punjabi varsity

Patiala, January 20
The Punjabi Department at Punjabi University along with publishers of ‘Rag Kafla’ magazine organised a programme to honour two writers, Prof Harpal Singh Pannu and Baldev Singh Dhaliwal. The 13th issue of magazine ‘Rag’ was also released at the event.
University officials said the department is committed to producing high level literature books. “The strength of a community can be gauged from its literature, language and books,” Prof Gurmukh Singh of the department said.
Prof Pannu was conferred with the Punjabi Rag Vartak award while Dhaliwal was given the Raag Katha award.
Varyam Sandhu, a noted writer, was also present on the occasion. He discussed the importance of literature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...