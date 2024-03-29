VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Patiala, March 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Charanjit Singh, posted as Technical Assistant Line Man (ALM) but working as a consumer clerk at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Balbehra office in the district. VB officials said Charanjit was caught red-handed when he was accepting Rs 15,000 bribe.
An official spokesperson of the state VB said the suspect has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Harinder Singh, a resident of Dulbha village in the district. He said the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the suspect had been demanding Rs 15,000 for the transfer of a tubewell power connection owned by his grandfather to his name.
The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap, and the suspect was arrested when he was taking Rs 15,000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. He said, “A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, and further investigation into this case is in progress.”
