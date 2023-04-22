Workshop on gender-based violence held in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

The Government College of Nursing in collaboration with the Nursing Scholar Society (NSS) organised a state-level workshop on gender-based violence on April 20 and 21.

College director-cum-principal Dr Rajan Singla was the patron of the workshop. Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi was the co-patron.

The chief guest for the programme was ADC Isha Singhal while SP Chand Singh was the guest of honour.

The speakers discussed various topics, including violence against women, sexual harassment at workplace, first line support for survivors, POCSO Act, role of nursing staff in mental health assessment and others.

Participants from Punjab and other states delivered parallel oral paper presentations while Pushpa Devi, in-charge, Pushpa Devi,

in-charge of Road Safety, Traffic Education Cell, Patiala Police, discussed and demonstrated defence techniques.

The workshop was attended by delegates from various nursing colleges across the state.