10 cellphones seized from Ludhiana jail

Ludhiana, September 18
A surprise check in the Central Jail led to the recovery of 10 mobile phones, 160 sachets of tobacco and 10 bundles of bidis.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Inderpreet Singh said on September 16, a checking was conducted inside the jail. The banned items were found abandoned on the premises.
He said it was possible that some unidentified inmates could have dumped these items in the jail to prevent action against them. The jail authorities will still conduct a probe into the matter.
Meanwhile. the police said a case under the Prisons Act and the NDPS Act had been registered against the unidentified jail inmates. The recovered cellphones will also be sent for forensic examination so that the persons who had facilitated them inside the jail can be identified.
Notably on September 15 as well, 10 mobile phones were seized, of which some were found abandoned while others were recovered from the inmates.
