15 Vidhan Sabha committees set up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today nominated 15 committees of the House for 2023-24.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been appointed chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts; Budh Ram has been nominated as the chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings; while Manjit Singh Bilaspur will be the chairman of the Committee on Estimates. To head the Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs & BCs, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke has been appointed, while Gurpreet Singh Bassi Gogi has been appointed as the chairman of the Panel on Local Bodies.

The Panel on Panchayati Raj Institutions will have Dr Charanjit Singh as the chairman; Sarvan Singh Dhun has been nominated as the chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Allied Activities; the Committee on Cooperation and Allied Activities will include Gurpreet Singh Banawali as the chairman, while Kulwant Singh Pandori has been nominated as the chairman of the Panel of Privileges.

The Committee on Papers Laid/to be Laid on the table of the House and Library will be headed by Dr Mohammad-Jamil-Ur-Rehman; while Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy has been appointed the chairman of the Committee on Questions and References.