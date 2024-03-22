2 held for smuggling cows

Abohar: Cops have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting stray cows. Shiv Kumar Rinwa of Bajrang Dal said the accused had loaded more than 12 cows from Panjawa village. Cops intercepted the vehicle and nabbed Jagjit Singh and Gurnam Singh, both residents of Ghurala village, Gurdaspur. OC
Khudian to start campaigning
Muktsar: AAP candidate from Bathinda and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian will start his election campaign on Friday by holding a workers’ meeting at Karamgarh village in Lambi segment. Notably, the AAP had announced his candidature on March 14. TNS
Asst Treasurer suspended
Chandigarh: The Finance Department has suspended Munish Kumar, Assistant Treasurer, District Treasury Office, Amritsar. A spokesperson said Munish had been taken into custody by the Vigilance Bureau on charges of corruption. TNS
Rs 70K snatched from staffer
Muktsar: Two masked persons snatched Rs 70,000 from a staffer of a petrol station on Malout Road on Thursday morning. At the time of incident, security guard had gone to washroom. The police have started an investigation in this matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...