2 held for smuggling cows

Abohar: Cops have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting stray cows. Shiv Kumar Rinwa of Bajrang Dal said the accused had loaded more than 12 cows from Panjawa village. Cops intercepted the vehicle and nabbed Jagjit Singh and Gurnam Singh, both residents of Ghurala village, Gurdaspur. OC

Khudian to start campaigning

Muktsar: AAP candidate from Bathinda and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian will start his election campaign on Friday by holding a workers’ meeting at Karamgarh village in Lambi segment. Notably, the AAP had announced his candidature on March 14. TNS

Asst Treasurer suspended

Chandigarh: The Finance Department has suspended Munish Kumar, Assistant Treasurer, District Treasury Office, Amritsar. A spokesperson said Munish had been taken into custody by the Vigilance Bureau on charges of corruption. TNS

Rs 70K snatched from staffer

Muktsar: Two masked persons snatched Rs 70,000 from a staffer of a petrol station on Malout Road on Thursday morning. At the time of incident, security guard had gone to washroom. The police have started an investigation in this matter.

