2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka

Chandigarh, June 2

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have apprehended two persons and seized 2.5 kg narcotics from their possession near the International Border in Fazilka sector.

"On June 1, based on specific information of the BSF, a joint search operation of some houses at Chakkhewa village was launched with Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing based at Jalalabad," a BSF officer said.

During search, two suspects were taken into custody and on the basis of the revelation made by one of them during interrogation, three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from the house of one of the individuals.

The consignment was probably dropped by a drone a few days back and later concealed inside the house, the officer added. A case has being registered and further investigation is under way.