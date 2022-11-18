2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Amritsar, November 17

The police have arrested two smugglers and seized a hand grenade and Rs 1 lakh from them. They have been identified as Parkash Singh of Barke village in Ferozepur and his brother-in-law Angrej Singh of Alike village in Ferozepur.

After getting a tip-off, the police arrested the duo at a checkpoint in Daburji.

The hand grenade was reportedly smuggled from Pakistan through a drone. The police are investigating whether the duo was part of any terror module or not. The police also confiscated the car they were travelling in besides recovering two mobile phones from their possession.

In 2014, Parkash Singh was convicted in a drugs case. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail. He came out on parole in March this year, but later jumped it. Angrej Singh had earlier been released on bail.

Both were produced in a court which sent them to three-day police remand. A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Act has been registered against them at the Maqboolpura police station. Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh said the police were investigating their links to bust the nexus. Besides analysing their call details, the police were looking into their properties and bank accounts. — TNS

Fund Sources being probed

The police are investigating whether the smugglers have been getting funds through hawala or some other sources.

